Biden, Xi To Meet At G20 Summit

Nov. 11, 2022, 8:10 a.m.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies have taken different positions on security in the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have not met face-to-face since Biden entered the White House.

That is set to change. The leaders will join others in the Group of 20 nations for a summit next week on the Indonesian island of Bali. They will take time out to sit down together on Monday.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there is no substitute for direct leader-to-leader communication in "navigating and managing such a consequential relationship."

He added that US and Chinese forces operate near one another in the Indo-Pacific, so it is important to have channels of communication to avoid anything "that might tip over into conflict."

Sullivan also said White House officials are committed to ensuring the defense of Taiwan. They will reassure Taiwanese leaders by briefing them on the content of the meeting.

Biden plans to outline his views on the fighting in Ukraine. He has seen Chinese officials refrain from criticizing Russian leaders and press ahead with trade.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a news conference the US needs to work together with his country, properly handle differences, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and "avoid misjudgment and misunderstanding."

Zhao said the US must act to bring relations back to what he called "the right track of steady and sound development."

