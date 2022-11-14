Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Meet In Person Amid Strained Ties

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Meet In Person Amid Strained Ties

Nov. 14, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in Indonesia on Monday amid strained bilateral ties over security and economic issues.

The summit will be their first in-person meeting since Biden became president in January 2021. The leaders have talked five times online and over the phone since Biden took office.

The presidents are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea, as well as bilateral trade and other economic matters.

US-China ties have deteriorated since Beijing increased military pressure on Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August.

Biden is expected to use the summit to honestly express US concerns over China's actions and to understand the reasons behind them so that Washington and Beijing will not misinterpret each other's intentions.

On the other hand, Xi is likely to urge Biden to stop US engagement with Taiwan. The Chinese president has shown his strong desire for what he calls reunification with Taiwan.

Xi entered an unprecedented third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party last month.

Analysts are closely watching whether Biden and Xi will be able to build a relationship to prevent serious clashes. They are also monitoring whether the leaders will be able to find common ground on climate change and other issues of mutual interest.

Agencies

Elections Commission Mobilizes 302.693 Security Personal For Elections
Nov 14, 2022
IOM Nepal Provides Dedicated Training On Disaster Risk Reduction
Nov 14, 2022
Ministerial-level Talks Of COP27 Begin Today
Nov 14, 2022
Democrats Will Keep Senate As Control Of House Remains Undecided
Nov 13, 2022
Chinese Vice Minister Li Inspected Heritage Sites In Kathmandu
Nov 13, 2022

More on International

Democrats Will Keep Senate As Control Of House Remains Undecided By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Biden Promotes Global Action At COP27 Climate Summit By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Biden, Xi To Meet At G20 Summit By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Midterms A 'Good Day For Democracy': Biden By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Democrat And Republican Are Neck To Neck In US Mid-Term Elections By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Ukraine Demands Territorial Integrity Before Peace Negotiations By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Election Flashes By Hemang Dixit Nov 14, 2022
Elections Commission Mobilizes 302.693 Security Personal For Elections By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
IOM Nepal Provides Dedicated Training On Disaster Risk Reduction By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
Ministerial-level Talks Of COP27 Begin Today By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2022
Upcoming Elections: Harbinger Of Change Or Stagnation Of Status Quo? By Dipak Gyawali Nov 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75