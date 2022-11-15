COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 30 Recoveries

Nov. 15, 2022, 4:51 p.m.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,826

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 864 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 466 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 2 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 491active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 480 patients are placed in home isolation and11 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,30 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,316 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

