North Korea Fired Another Ballistic Missile

Nov. 17, 2022, 8:38 a.m.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, according to South Korea's military.

South Korean media reported the news quoting military sources. It is yet to know where the missile falls. In a series of firing missile, North Korea has been testing ballistic missiles recently.

