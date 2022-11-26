6 Million Ukrainians Are Still Affected By Power Outage

6 Million Ukrainians Are Still Affected By Power Outage

Nov. 26, 2022, 8:15 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 6 million residents are still affected by blackouts caused by massive Russian missile attacks.

He said in a video released on Friday, "The key task of today, as well as of other days this week, is energy."

He said that when the attack took place on Wednesday almost 12 million residents were disconnected from the grid.

He added there is still serious impact on the capital Kyiv and its surrounding area, the Lviv and Vinnytsia regions in the west, the Odesa region in the south and the Dnipropetrovsk region in the east.

Zelenskyy visited one of the missile-hit areas on Friday and inspected a damaged apartment building.

He also went to facilities called "Points of Invincibility," where people can have access to electricity and the Internet for free.

The president said that there are more than 4,000 such stations in the country and urged local leaders to work on improving people's lives.

Agencies

