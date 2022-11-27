COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 38 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 38 Recoveries

Nov. 27, 2022, 2:53 p.m.

With 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,878

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 512 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 428 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 1 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 263 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 260 patients are placed in home isolation and 3 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,38 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,596 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

State Minister f\For Foreign Affairs Of Japan Takei Shunsuke Observed General Elections
Nov 27, 2022
Zonta Club of Kathmandu Organized Walkathon Against Gender-based Violence
Nov 27, 2022
Subash Nembang Elected From Ilam-2
Nov 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 27, 2022
RPP Leader Bohara Wins HoR Seat From Rupandehi-3, Defeating Home Minister Khad
Nov 26, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 28 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 30 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 20 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Case And 14 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

State Minister f\For Foreign Affairs Of Japan Takei Shunsuke Observed General Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
Zonta Club of Kathmandu Organized Walkathon Against Gender-based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
Rs. 37 Billion Pledged Under Foreign Loans, Grants Not Received By Agencies Nov 27, 2022
Subash Nembang Elected From Ilam-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
World Cup Football 2022: Argentina Beats Mexico By 2-0 By Agencies Nov 27, 2022
European leaders visit Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine By Agencies Nov 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75