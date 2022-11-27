European leaders visit Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine

Nov. 27, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

European leaders have visited Kyiv in a show of solidarity, as Ukraine faces a harsh winter. The country's infrastructure has been extensively damaged by Russia's continued attacks.

The prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After their talks De Croo told reporters that his country will continue to provide support for Ukraine.

He said now is an important time to pledge Belgium's continued support for the people of Ukraine as they face the most difficult situation.

Meanwhile, some Russian sources say government officials are discussing the possibility of mobilizing new recruits, following Moscow's announcement of partial mobilization of military reservists in September.

Ukraine's state-run news agency quoted a Ukrainian military source as saying that a document distributed among Russian military personnel stated that Russia needs to mobilize 5 million troops in order to win the war.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly denied the allegations.

