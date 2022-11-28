Anti-coronavirus Curbs Erupt In Beijing, Shanghai And Elsewhere

Anti-coronavirus Curbs Erupt In Beijing, Shanghai And Elsewhere

Nov. 28, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

People in Beijing, Shanghai and other parts of China have taken to the streets to protest the government's anti-coronavirus measures.

Protests erupted in the Chinese capital on Sunday night to oppose the "zero-COVID" policy, which involves rigorous restrictions on people's movement.

Demonstrators chanted "We want freedom." They also held up blank sheets of white paper to express their opposition to curbs on free speech.

Protests also flared in Shanghai, the country's economic hub, on Saturday and Sunday. Police detained some demonstrators.

Similar rallies broke out in Guangzhou in the southern province of Guangdong and Wuhan in the inland province of Hubei, as well as on university campuses in Beijing and Nanjing.

Chinese authorities maintain stringent controls on freedom of speech under one-party rule by the Communist Party. It is extremely rare for protests against the party or the government to take place simultaneously in multiple cities of the country.

Government officials say the "zero-COVID" policy has been effective in stemming the spread of the coronavirus. But they are now believed to be nervous about signs that indicate protesters are shifting their criticism of the policy to the way the party governs China reports NHK.

Agencies

Vibaha Panchami Today
Nov 28, 2022
Nepal- India BFSI Partnership Summit-2022 Concludes
Nov 28, 2022
World Cup 2022: Japan Loses To Costa Rica, Spain vs Germany 1-1
Nov 28, 2022
Rs. 37 Billion Pledged Under Foreign Loans, Grants Not Received
Nov 27, 2022
World Cup Football 2022: Argentina Beats Mexico By 2-0
Nov 27, 2022

More on International

European leaders visit Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
6 Million Ukrainians Are Still Affected By Power Outage By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russia Conducted Attacks Across Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Indonesia’s Earthquake Survivors Left Without Aid Supplies By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Earthquake Kills 62 In Indonesia By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago
North Korea's Top Diplomat Issues Warning By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Vibaha Panchami Today By Agencies Nov 28, 2022
Nepal- India BFSI Partnership Summit-2022 Concludes By Agencies Nov 28, 2022
World Cup 2022: Japan Loses To Costa Rica, Spain vs Germany 1-1 By Agencies Nov 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2022
State Minister For Foreign Affairs Of Japan Takei Shunsuke Observed General Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
Zonta Club of Kathmandu Organized Walkathon Against Gender-based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75