NATO Accuses Putin Of Weaponizing Cold

Nov. 30, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

Russian forces have been launching frequent airstrikes against the Ukrainian power grid. Ukraine's allies say the Russians are trying to freeze them into submission.

NATO foreign ministers want to figure out how to help Ukrainians facing temperatures that have dipped below freezing. They say Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to leave people in the cold and the dark.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, "President Putin is trying to weaponize winter, to force Ukrainians to freeze or flee."

Electricity producers can only meet about 70 percent of Ukrainians' needs, said state energy company Ukrenergo on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg said NATO will help repair energy infrastructure and fill the gaps with generators and fuel. US officials announced they would provide 53 million dollars toward that effort.

However, since October, Ukrainian leaders have seen Russian missiles hit their grid roughly every week. They are expecting another wave in the days to come. They have asked NATO to supply them with air defense systems to blunt the strikes.

