Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in Province in Sudur Paschim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province, along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces
There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.
