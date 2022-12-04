COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

Dec. 4, 2022, 3:09 p.m.

With 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,909

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 454 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 934 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 108 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 105 patients are placed in home isolation and 3 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,19 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,782 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bangmati, Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim
Dec 04, 2022
“Nepali People Have Lost Interest In The Existing Major Parties” SD Muni
Dec 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 21 Recoveries
Dec 03, 2022
NADA Demands To Allow Import Of All Vehicles And Concessional Loans
Dec 03, 2022
NEA MD Ghising Inaugurated EV Nepal Expo
Dec 03, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 36 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 06 Positive Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
HIV Infection Fell By 84 Percent In Nepa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 05 Positive Cases And 24 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 30 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1 New Cases And 35 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Encouraging Electric Vehicle Use In Nepal By Hari Prasad Shrestha Dec 04, 2022
Dhanraj Gurung Elected HoR Member From Syangja-2 By Agencies Dec 04, 2022
World Cup 2022: Argentina Defeats Australia, Will Play Netherlands In Quarterfinals By Agencies Dec 04, 2022
Ukraine’s 15 Million People Vave Fled Since Russian Invasion Began: UNHCR By Agencies Dec 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bangmati, Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2022
“Nepali People Have Lost Interest In The Existing Major Parties” SD Muni By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75