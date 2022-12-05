Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini Province

Dec. 5, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Provinc.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country today.

