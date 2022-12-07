Chinese To Ease Anti-COVID Measures: Chinese Media

China's state-run Central Television has broadcast an interview with experts who say the virulence of the Omicron coronavirus variant is low. The move is widely seen as a sign that Beijing may ease its strict anti-coronavirus measures further.

In an interview repeatedly broadcast on Tuesday, an expert says the virulence of the currently spreading Omicron has obviously weakened compared with the prime strain and other variants.

The expert says over 90 percent of those infected with the Omicron are asymptomatic or show very mild symptoms and that the current variant is very close to seasonal influenza.

Another expert suggests there is no need to transfer all infected people to hospitals or isolation sites like before.

The expert says it is possible for those with mild symptoms to recuperate at home while taking cold remedies and other medicines.

Chinese media previously reported on the need for the government to continue its zero-COVID policy, stressing that Omicron has stronger transmissibility.

Anti-coronavirus measures are under review across the country following nationwide protests against the harsh policies.