Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Southern Ukraine

Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Southern Ukraine

Dec. 11, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

Russian drone attacks caused large scale blackouts in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa on Saturday.

Russia has been targeting energy infrastructures in various parts of Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine's state power company Ukrenergo told reporters on Friday that more than 1,000 missiles and drones had hit energy infrastructure facilities since October.

Odesa's regional governor said in a social media post that drones attacked energy facilities again on Saturday, cutting almost all power supplies in and around the region.

Deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, noted on Saturday that repeated Russian shelling of hospitals and other buildings in the southern region of Kherson had killed two civilians.

Meanwhile the BBC's Russian language site on Friday claimed that around 10,000 Russian service members were confirmed to have died in Ukraine. About 400 of them are said to be mobilized reserve soldiers.

The site said the numbers were tabulated using death notices which were made public.

The report says that the real number of fatalities may exceed 20,000, and the total losses, including those who were injured or missing, could be as high as 90,000.

Russian defense officials said in late September that 5,937 Russian soldiers had died, and no updates have been made since.

Agencies

Morocco Defeats Portugal By 1-0 becomes 1st African nation to reach World Cup semifinals
Dec 11, 2022
Putin Warns The Risk Of Nuclear War
Dec 10, 2022
Tribhuwan University To Hold 48th Convocation on December 9, Over 10 Thousand Students Attending
Dec 07, 2022
'Impeachment Motion Against CJ Rana Ineffective'
Dec 07, 2022
Chinese To Ease Anti-COVID Measures: Chinese Media
Dec 07, 2022

More on International

Putin Warns The Risk Of Nuclear War By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Meets Saudi King And Crown Prince By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Chosen As Time's Person Of The Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Chinese To Ease Anti-COVID Measures: Chinese Media By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
North Korea Fired About 130 Artillery Shells: South Korea By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Russia Continues Intense Offensive In Parts Of Ukraine, Inflicting Casualties By Agencies 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Elections Observation Has Transformed A Lot In The Last Three Decades: Krishna Man Pradhan By A Correspondent Dec 11, 2022
Nepal Dilemma By Hemang Dixit Dec 11, 2022
KVPT: Reviving Heritage Sites By A Correspondent Dec 11, 2022
KVPT’s Successful Earthquake Response Campaign By Pratima Pande Dec 11, 2022
IFC And NEFRA Sign MoU For The Development Of Infrastructure Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2022
Morocco Defeats Portugal By 1-0 becomes 1st African nation to reach World Cup semifinals By Agencies Dec 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75