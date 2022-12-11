Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Lumbini Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Lumbini Province

Dec. 11, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.. .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair throughout the country. .

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country .

