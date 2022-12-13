G7 Leaders Shore Up Support For Ukraine

G7 Leaders Shore Up Support For Ukraine

Dec. 13, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Russian leaders to end the hostilities, in time for Christmas. He asked the heads of the Group of 7 nations on Monday for their help in bringing the fighting closer to an end.

Zelenskyy was invited to join a G7 meeting online. He asked for more air defense systems, howitzers, and long-range rockets to prevent any escalation of "Russian aggression." He said the "occupiers" should leave, and he doesn't doubt that that will happen.

Zelensky also addressed the energy shortages in his country. He said Ukrainians need an additional 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to help them through the cold weather.

The leaders will also work to keep Ukrainian ports open. They said they would press ahead in supporting efforts to deliver grain through the Black Sea to countries in need.

G7 foreign ministers will pick up the discussions on Tuesday at a conference in Paris. They say Ukrainians will have their support "for as long as it takes."

Agencies

NEA To Improve Infrastructures In Nepalgunj
Dec 13, 2022
Voters Invalid Reached 5.06 Percent
Dec 13, 2022
FNCCI Senior Vice President Dhakal Inaugurated AGM Of Myagdi Chamber
Dec 12, 2022
Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine
Dec 12, 2022
Twitter To Relaunch Account Verification Service
Dec 12, 2022

More on International

Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Twitter To Relaunch Account Verification Service By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Putin Warns The Risk Of Nuclear War By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Meets Saudi King And Crown Prince By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Chosen As Time's Person Of The Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 02 New Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2022
Japanese Assistance For A New Health Post In Kavrepalanchok District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2022
NEA To Improve Infrastructures In Nepalgunj By Agencies Dec 13, 2022
Millions Of Liters Water Wastes In Kathmandu Due To Mishandling Of KUKL By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2022
Voters Invalid Reached 5.06 Percent By Agencies Dec 13, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Province 1And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75