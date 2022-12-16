'High-Thrust Solid-Fuel Motor' Successfully Tested: North Korea

'High-Thrust Solid-Fuel Motor' Successfully Tested: North Korea

Dec. 16, 2022, 7:30 a.m.

North Korean media say the country has conducted its first successful test of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor."

The Friday-edition of the ruling Workers' Party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported the combustion test was conducted on Thursday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Tongchang-ri in the country's northwest. It says the solid fuel motor has a thrust of 140 tons.

The paper says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was at the site. It says Kim expressed his expectation that "another new strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time."

The country's five-year defense plan calls for the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile that uses solid fuel.

Agencies

Foreign Currency Reserves Increase: Nepal Rastra Bank
Dec 16, 2022
Election Commission Announces Final Results Of November 20 Election
Dec 15, 2022
NEA Constructed A Substation In Ghiring Of Tanahu District
Dec 15, 2022
France Beats Morocco By 2-0 To Face Argentina In the World Cup 2022 Final
Dec 15, 2022
Writ Petition Filed At SC Demanding To Vacate Lamichhane's Post
Dec 15, 2022

More on International

Russian Attacks Continue On Kyiv And Southern Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Donors Pledge 1 Billion Euros To Help Ukrainians Survive Winter By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
G7 Leaders Shore Up Support For Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
Twitter To Relaunch Account Verification Service By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

ACT Project Launched In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2022
Embassy Of India Organised India-Nepal Agri Meet Cum Curtain Raiser For The International Year of Millets 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2022
Foreign Currency Reserves Increase: Nepal Rastra Bank By Agencies Dec 16, 2022
China Ready To Buy Electricity From Nepal: Acting Chinese Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2022
Japan Hands Over Medal Grand Cordon Of The Rising Sun To Former Speaker Ram Chandra Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75