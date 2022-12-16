'High-Thrust Solid-Fuel Motor' Successfully Tested: North Korea

North Korean media say the country has conducted its first successful test of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor."

The Friday-edition of the ruling Workers' Party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported the combustion test was conducted on Thursday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Tongchang-ri in the country's northwest. It says the solid fuel motor has a thrust of 140 tons.

The paper says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was at the site. It says Kim expressed his expectation that "another new strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time."

The country's five-year defense plan calls for the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile that uses solid fuel.