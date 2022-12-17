Russian Attacks Ukraine’s Power Grid, Rocked The Life Of Common People

People in Ukraine are facing a cold spell without the power they need to heat their homes. They have seen Russian forces intensify attacks on their energy sources. And they have endured, yet again, a crippling strike on their power grid.

Ukrainian authorities said on Friday that they faced a barrage of more than 70 missiles. Their troops were able to shoot most of them down. Still, local officials describe the damage as "colossal." At least three civilians were killed. And nine power facilities were hit, forcing officials to order emergency blackouts.

For many people living in the stricken areas, taking cover in the subway has become part of daily life. They rely on aid centers to get a warm meal. In Kharkiv, relief workers have had to use generators and wood stoves.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians are well-equipped to deliver similar attacks. But he added that his people have enough determination to take back what is theirs.

Zelenskyy called leaders in Moscow "rocket worshippers" but said their attacks will not change the "balance of power" in the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has his own concerns. He is presiding over an economy hit by Western sanctions. So he is turning to those he considers allies.

He spoke by phone on Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, when discussing Ukraine, Modi stressed the need for "dialogue and diplomacy."

Putin has plans to meet another ally. He will visit Minsk on Monday for talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in an effort to deepen cooperation on energy and security.