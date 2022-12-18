Russia Bombarded Kyiv,Ukraine Fears New Offensive Early Next Year

Russia Bombarded Kyiv,Ukraine Fears New Offensive Early Next Year

Dec. 18, 2022, 7:56 a.m.

The US think tank, Institute for the Study of War, says Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile campaign on Friday to strike critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure and carried out one of the largest missile attacks on Kyiv to date.

Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday that it carried out a massive attack from air and from sea on Ukrainian military command systems, defense industry facilities, and related energy facilities.

A ministry spokesperson said the Ukrainian air defense system has wasted an enormous resource on decoys launched by Russian forces.

Britain's defense ministry says "the waves of strikes have largely consisted of air and maritime launched cruise missiles, but have almost certainly also included Iranian-provided uncrewed aerial vehicles being launched from Russia's Krasnodar region."

In an interview with the British newspaper, The Guardian, Ukraine's defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said a new offensive by Russia could happen by February.

He reportedly said that about half of the 300,000 mobilized reservists will have completed minimal training by then.

Ukraine's armed forces commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, told another British media outlet that the Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops.

He added that he has no doubt "they will have another go at Kyiv."

Source: NHK

Agencies

Deposit Declines In BFIs: Nepal Rastra Bank
Dec 18, 2022
China Reported No Deaths Despite Surging COVID Cases
Dec 18, 2022
Nepali Ranks Third In UN Peace Keeping, Over 6,000 Nepal Army Soldiers Serving 12 Different Missions
Dec 17, 2022
NEA To Construct 150-MW Hydel Project In Jumla
Dec 17, 2022
Supreme Court Rejects Petition To Stop President From Issuing Ordinance
Dec 17, 2022

More on International

China Reported No Deaths Despite Surging COVID Cases By Agencies 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Russian Attacks Ukraine’s Power Grid, Rocked The Life Of Common People By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
'High-Thrust Solid-Fuel Motor' Successfully Tested: North Korea By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Russian Attacks Continue On Kyiv And Southern Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Donors Pledge 1 Billion Euros To Help Ukrainians Survive Winter By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
G7 Leaders Shore Up Support For Ukraine By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Deposit Declines In BFIs: Nepal Rastra Bank By Agencies Dec 18, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall Mountain Regionrovince 1, Bagmati and Gandkai Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2022
Nepali Ranks Third In UN Peace Keeping, Over 6,000 Nepal Army Soldiers Serving 12 Different Missions By Agencies Dec 17, 2022
NEA To Construct 150-MW Hydel Project In Jumla By Agencies Dec 17, 2022
Supreme Court Rejects Petition To Stop President From Issuing Ordinance By Agencies Dec 17, 2022
Nepal Oil Corporation Cuts The Fuel Prices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75