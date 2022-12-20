UN Secretary-General Hopes Peace Will Be Reached In Ukraine In 2023

UN Secretary-General Hopes Peace Will Be Reached In Ukraine In 2023

Dec. 20, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has vowed that the United Nations will not relent in the pursuit of peace in Ukraine, and expressed the hope for peace there in 2023.

The UN chief spoke at his end-of-year news conference on Monday in New York.

Guterres said, "Our world faced many trials and tests in 2022," adding, "Geopolitical divides have made global problem solving ever more difficult, sometimes impossible."

Referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he said, "I am not optimistic about the possibility of effective peace talks at the immediate future."

He said the UN will continue to support exports of agricultural products from Ukraine and Russia to prevent a global food crisis.

Guterres stressed, "There is never a military solution" for the situation in Ukraine. He added that a solution should be in line with international law and the UN Charter, which respects the territorial integrity of countries.

Touching on measures against climate change, Guterres called on world leaders to do more. He announced that he will convene a "Climate Ambition Summit" in September 2023 to discuss tangible and credible climate action.

Agencies

