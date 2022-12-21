South Korea, US Conduct Joint Air Drills To Strengthen 'Extended Deterrence'

South Korea, US Conduct Joint Air Drills To Strengthen 'Extended Deterrence'

Dec. 21, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

South Korea's defense ministry says its air force held combined drills with US forces, involving B-52 strategic bombers and F-22 stealth fighter jets, aimed at boosting the US "extended deterrence" capabilities.

The drills took place in South Korea's air defense identification zone, southwest of its island of Jeju, on Tuesday.

The US F-22 stealth fighters joined the drills from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southwestern Japan.

South Korea's state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets also took part.

The B-52 bomber can carry nuclear weapons.

The South Korean defense ministry said the drills were aimed at enhancing interoperability between the allied forces and practicing procedures for their fighter jets to escort and protect the strategic bomber.

The ministry also said the drills were part of efforts to reinforce the credibility of the US "extended deterrence," in which the US military protects its allies with its nuclear and other weapons.

The ministry stressed that the two countries will continue to strengthen their defense capabilities against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Agencies

Concerns Over Chinese Contractors Holds Up Expansion Of Nepal-India power Trade
Dec 21, 2022
KP Oli Elected UML PP Leader
Dec 21, 2022
Zelenskyy Set To Visit Washington On Wednesday: US Media
Dec 21, 2022
Nepal Electricity Authority Exports Power Worth Rs. 11.16 Billion To India
Dec 20, 2022
Muglin-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed Four Hours A Day For A Month
Dec 20, 2022

More on International

Zelenskyy Set To Visit Washington On Wednesday: US Media By Agencies 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
Putin Visited Belarus, Discussed Ukraine War By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
UN Secretary-General Hopes Peace Will Be Reached In Ukraine In 2023 By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Sunday's Missile Launch Test For Spy Satellites: North Korea Media By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
China Reported No Deaths Despite Surging COVID Cases By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Russia Bombarded Kyiv,Ukraine Fears New Offensive Early Next Year By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Deuba Elected Congress PP Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2022
Concerns Over Chinese Contractors Holds Up Expansion Of Nepal-India power Trade By Agencies Dec 21, 2022
Rajendra Lingden Elected RPP’s PP Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2022
KP Oli Elected UML PP Leader By Agencies Dec 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2022
Nepal Electricity Authority Exports Power Worth Rs. 11.16 Billion To India By Agencies Dec 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75