IAEA, Russia Discuss Safe Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Plant

IAEA, Russia Discuss Safe Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Plant

Dec. 23, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Russia's state-run nuclear firm Rosatom have discussed ways to ensure the safety of a Russia-controlled nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met the head of Rosatom in Moscow on Thursday.

Grossi said on Twitter that the talks were "necessary" and that he would continue his efforts to set up a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine.

Rosatom issued a statement saying the talks will continue.

The Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, reiterated his country's intention to maintain control of the plant.

He said that the plant's safety can only be ensured with the activities of the Russian military.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is one of the largest nuclear power stations in Europe. Russia seized control of it in the early stages of the invasion of Ukraine.

Workers have had to restore external power to the plant every time shelling cut the supply needed to cool reactors.

Agencies

Federal Parliament Secretariat Organizes Reception For New MPs
Dec 23, 2022
Ministry Of Health Alerted Health Units To Vigilant As COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally
Dec 23, 2022
Biden To Send Patriot Defense System To Ukraine
Dec 22, 2022
Pashupati Sumsher Rana Assumes Office Of HoR Speaker As Senior Most Member
Dec 21, 2022
Concerns Over Chinese Contractors Holds Up Expansion Of Nepal-India power Trade
Dec 21, 2022

More on International

Biden To Send Patriot Defense System To Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
South Korea, US Conduct Joint Air Drills To Strengthen 'Extended Deterrence' By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Zelenskyy Set To Visit Washington On Wednesday: US Media By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Putin Visited Belarus, Discussed Ukraine War By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
UN Secretary-General Hopes Peace Will Be Reached In Ukraine In 2023 By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Sunday's Missile Launch Test For Spy Satellites: North Korea Media By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Federal Parliament Secretariat Organizes Reception For New MPs By Agencies Dec 23, 2022
Ministry Of Health Alerted Health Units To Vigilant As COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally By Agencies Dec 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of Higher Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2022
PROYEL: Fighting Against GBV By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2022
Nepal Elected member of UN Peace-building Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75