169 Lawmakers Support Chair Prachanda On Prime Ministerial Bid

169 Lawmakers Support Chair Prachanda On Prime Ministerial Bid

Dec. 25, 2022, 8:51 p.m.

A total of 169 lawmakers from various political parties supported Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in a prime ministerial bid this evening. With the signatures of the 169 lawmakers, Chairman Dahal reached the President office and claimed the post of prime minister.

Chairman Dahal made the claim before President Bidya Devi Bhandari before the expiry of time given for making the claim on Sunday itself. Also the parliamentary party leader of the Maoist Centre, Dahal made claim as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Those to extend support to Dahal's prime ministerial bid are UML (78), his party (32), Rastriya Swatantra Party (20), Rastriya Prajatantra Party (14), Janata Samajbadi Party (12), Janamat Party (6), Nagarik Unmukti Party (4) and three independent lawmakers.

The letter offering support to leader Dahal bears the signatures of UML parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli, of Dahal himself, Swatantra Party's Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, RPP's Chairman Rajendra Lingden, Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party, Upendra Yadav; parliamentary party leader of Janamat Party, Chandrakant Raut; parliamentary party leader of Nagarik Unmukti Party, Ranjita Shrestha and three independent lawmakers- Prabhu Saha, Kiran Saha, and Dr Amaresh Kumar Singh. (RSS)

Agencies

Health Ministry Urges People To Get Booster Shots Against COVID-19
Dec 25, 2022
Home Ministry Asks Public To Remain Conscious On Risk Of COVID-19
Dec 25, 2022
Former King Shah Worships In Janaki Temple
Dec 25, 2022
Russian Attacks On Kherson Leave At Least Seven Dead
Dec 25, 2022
Digital Transparency Can Bring Transparency: Governor Adhikary
Dec 24, 2022

More on News

Prachanda Becomes Prime Minister For Third Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Former King Shah Worships In Janaki Temple By Agencies 16 hours, 18 minutes ago
Japan Provided Assistance For The Construction Of Sunaulo Library In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Israeli Embassy In Nepal Observed Hanukkah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal Launches Daughter's Education Insurance Awareness Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
UNICEF And The Government Of Finland Continue Their Partnership To Support The Education sector Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Health Ministry Urges People To Get Booster Shots Against COVID-19 By Agencies Dec 25, 2022
Home Ministry Asks Public To Remain Conscious On Risk Of COVID-19 By Agencies Dec 25, 2022
Christmas Day 2022: Importance And Significant To Christian Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2022
Russian Attacks On Kherson Leave At Least Seven Dead By Agencies Dec 25, 2022
China's Coronavirus Surge Strains Major City Hospitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mainly Fair In Province 1, Madhsh, Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75