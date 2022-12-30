Indian Ambassador Calls On PM Prachanda

India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar, the two insisted on further consolidating the Nepal-India ties, according to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

On the occasion, the ambassador handed a letter of congratulations to Prachanda send by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. (RSS)