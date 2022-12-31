North Korea Launched 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles

South Korea's military said North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles, starting from around 8 a.m. on Saturday.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the missiles were launched from somewhere around the county of Chunghwa in North Hwanghae Province.
Officials in Seoul are working with the US military to determine more about the launches, including how far the missiles flew.
VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75