North Korea Launched 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles

North Korea Launched 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles

Dec. 31, 2022, 8:06 a.m.

South Korea's military said North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles, starting from around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the missiles were launched from somewhere around the county of Chunghwa in North Hwanghae Province.

Officials in Seoul are working with the US military to determine more about the launches, including how far the missiles flew.

Agencies

Kathmandu-Keung Railway Moves Ahead
Dec 31, 2022
Xi Discusses Ukraine In Talks With Putin
Dec 31, 2022
US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda
Dec 30, 2022
Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82
Dec 30, 2022
PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy
Dec 29, 2022

More on International

Xi Discusses Ukraine In Talks With Putin By Agencies 39 minutes ago
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Fighting Appears To Intensify In Ukraine's Luhansk Region By Agencies 2 days ago
Russia Bans Export Of Crude Oil Hitting Back At Crude Oil Price Cap By Agencies 3 days ago
China To Lift Quarantine For Inbound Travelers By Agencies 4 days ago
Ukraine Orthodox Churches Hold Christmas Mass On 25th In Break With Russia By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Kathmandu-Keung Railway Moves Ahead By Agencies Dec 31, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2022
Nepal's power sector fears It Will Lose 'Competitive Advantage' Due To India's New Policy On Hydropower Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Chinese Premier Li sends Congratulatory Message To PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Tamu Losar 2022: Important And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75