Xi Discusses Ukraine In Talks With Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two spoke on Friday via video link.

Putin began by saying military cooperation between Russia and China "fosters the security of both of our nations and stability in key regions" of the world.

He also said their strategic partnership is growing as a stabilizing factor in the face of increasing geopolitical tensions.

China's foreign ministry quoted Xi as saying that the two sides need to show "greater mutual support on issues concerning one another's core interests," and "jointly resist interference and sabotage by external forces."

On the crisis in Ukraine, the ministry quotes Xi as saying dialogue may not be smooth, but there will always be prospects for peace.

Putin invited Xi to visit Russia in the spring of 2023.