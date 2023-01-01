Putin New Year Speech Focuses On Ukraine Invasion

Putin New Year Speech Focuses On Ukraine Invasion

Jan. 1, 2023, 7:26 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the people of his country for their support and cooperation in the New Year's address saying that the country is fighting for its future and will only move forward and win.

The address was recorded at the headquarters of the southern military district in the region of Rostov which is close to Ukraine. It was broadcast on state television on Saturday.

Putin said the year 2022 was "a year of difficult, necessary decisions, major steps towards gaining the full sovereignty of Russia and the powerful consolidation of our society."

He justified the military invasion to Ukraine adding that defending Russia is "a sacred duty to ancestors and descendants."

Putin accused the West by saying that "they are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia." He reiterated that the four Ukrainian regions that Russia unilaterally annexed are part of Russia.

He stressed that the Russian military is fighting for the native land and for truth and justice.

Agencies

Kathmandu-Keung Railway Moves Ahead
Dec 31, 2022
North Korea Launched 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles
Dec 31, 2022
Xi Discusses Ukraine In Talks With Putin
Dec 31, 2022
US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda
Dec 30, 2022
Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82
Dec 30, 2022

More on International

North Korea Launched 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Xi Discusses Ukraine In Talks With Putin By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Fighting Appears To Intensify In Ukraine's Luhansk Region By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Russia Bans Export Of Crude Oil Hitting Back At Crude Oil Price Cap By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
China To Lift Quarantine For Inbound Travelers By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

PM To Inaugurate Pokhara Int'l Airport Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2023
New Year 2023: History And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2022
BP’s National Conciliation: Ideology Irrelevant Forever By Keshab Poudel Dec 31, 2022
Kathmandu-Keung Railway Moves Ahead By Agencies Dec 31, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75