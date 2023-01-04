Death Toll In Makeyevka Increases To 89: Russian Defense Ministry

All the efforts were taken to save injured individuals immediately after the tragedy, the General noted

The death toll of servicemen after the tragedy in Makeyevka increased to 89, First Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Sergey Sevryukov told reporters.

All the efforts were taken to save injured individuals immediately after the tragedy, the General noted.

"The first medical aid was provided; wounded individuals were evacuated to medical institutions. Regrettably, the death toll of our comrades increased to 89 when removing structural steel debris," the Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry promised to provide all the required aid and assistance to all wounded and injured individuals and families of died servicemen reports Russian news agency TASS.