Gold Price Falls By Rs. 800

Gold Price Falls By Rs. 800

Jan. 7, 2023, 8:22 a.m.

Prices of gold and silver, which have been increasing for the past few days, fell on Friday.The price of gold fell by Rs. 800 per tola in the domestic market Friday as compared to Thursday’s price.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FENEGOSIDA), the price of gold decreased to Rs. 102,300 per tola (11.664 grams) today from Rs. 103,100 on Thursday.Likewise, the price of silver also decreased by Rs. 20 per tola to Rs. 1, 365 on Friday.

Earlier on March 9 last year, the price of gold had reached Rs. 105,500 per tola in the local market. The price of gold decreased on Friday in the local market due to decrease in its price in the international market, said Tej Ratna Shakya, gold trader and special member of the FENEGOSIDA.Fluctuations in the international market price have its impact in the domestic bullion market as well, he said.

Gold price in the international market has decreased by US$ 11 per ounce to US$ 1,841 today, he said. Price of gold was USD 1,852 per ounce in the international market on Thursday.The price of gold is still higher than it was two months ago. The price of gold was below Rs. 95,000 per tola two months ago.

Agencies

Russian 'Truce' Goes Into Effect In Ukraine
Jan 07, 2023
US Approves Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's Drug
Jan 07, 2023
Is Encouraging The Misuse Of Borrowed Boney A “Progressive" Policy Of The Finance Minister?: Dr. Lohani
Jan 06, 2023
Nepal To Provide Stone Of Kaligandaki River To Construct Statue Of Ram In Ayodhya
Jan 06, 2023
Slash Petro Prices: PM Prachanda
Jan 06, 2023

More on Economy

Over 300 New Vehicles Imported Through Rasuwagadhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
Is Encouraging The Misuse Of Borrowed Boney A “Progressive" Policy Of The Finance Minister?: Dr. Lohani By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Slash Petro Prices: PM Prachanda By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu-Keung Railway Moves Ahead By Agencies 1 week ago
Nepal's power sector fears It Will Lose 'Competitive Advantage' Due To India's New Policy On Hydropower Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Conference on Model UN 2023 held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2023
US Ambassador Thompson Calls On DPM Shrestha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2023
Russian 'Truce' Goes Into Effect In Ukraine By Agencies Jan 07, 2023
US Approves Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's Drug By Agencies Jan 07, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2023
Mingbo Airstrip Story By Hemant Arjyal Jan 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75