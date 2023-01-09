Japan Prime Minister Kishida Is On Tour Of G7 countries

Japan Prime Minister Kishida Is On Tour Of G7 countries

Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has left for France on the first leg of his tour of five Group of Seven nations.

Kishida plans to visit France, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States from Monday through Sunday to hold talks with their leaders in the run-up to the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May. Japan holds the presidency this year.

Before departure on Monday, the prime minister told reporters that he hopes to hold candid talks to further deepen trust among G7 members.

He said he wants to share a common understanding of the current severe security situation and other matters, and to confirm coordination by presenting Japan's stance.

Referring to the Japan-US summit, Kishida said it will be a valuable opportunity for the two nations to further consolidate their bilateral alliance and reaffirm close cooperation.

He noted that the meeting comes shortly after his government unveiled revisions to three key security documents to reinforce Japan's defense capabilities.

Agencies

NOC Slashes Prices Of Petroleum Products
Jan 09, 2023
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Attacking During 'Ceasefire'
Jan 09, 2023
Agriculture Census Reaches At Final Stage
Jan 08, 2023
Seven Party Taskforce Submits Draft Of Common Program
Jan 08, 2023
China Remove 'Zero-COVID' Policy
Jan 08, 2023

More on International

Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Attacking During 'Ceasefire' By Agencies 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
China Remove 'Zero-COVID' Policy By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks During Russian Ceasefire By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Russian 'Truce' Goes Into Effect In Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Putin orders 36-hour Truce For Orthodox Christmas By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
China Willing To Resume Talks On Oil, Gas Exploration With Philippines: Xi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 05 New Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2023
Nepal Has Made Significant Progress In Increasing Its Clean energy Generation Capacity: Dinesh Kumar Ghimire By Keshab Poudel Jan 09, 2023
India To Host Voice of Global South Summit On January 12-13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2023
NOC Slashes Prices Of Petroleum Products By Agencies Jan 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At Few Places IN Gandki, Karnali and Sudu Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2023
Passport Distribution Resumes After Solving Software Problem Of Passport Department By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75