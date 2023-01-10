Ukrainians Withstand Change Of Tactics

Commanders in eastern Ukraine have faced waves of attacks and have bolstered their defenses. They say their Russian counterparts have lost thousands of soldiers but have persisted with their onslaught.

Residents of the village of Shevchenkove in the northeastern region of Kharkiv saw a missile destroy their marketplace on Monday. The regional governor said two people were killed. He said there is no military facility there and criticized the Russians for terrorizing a "peaceful civilian population."

Ukrainian military officials said the Russians shelled the eastern city of Soledar more than 100 times in just one day. They said the Russians have changed tactics and brought in fighters from a mercenary group. The Wagner Group was founded by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Thanks to the resilience of our warriors there, in Soledar, we have gained additional time and additional strength for Ukraine."

Zelenskyy acknowledged that the battle has been "difficult and long." But he said Donbas will be liberated.