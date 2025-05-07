Maoist Leader Prachanda Injured After Falling In Toilet

CPN-Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has been injured. He was injured after falling in the toilet of his residence in Khumaltar last night, according to family sources.
He suffered injuries to his head and forehead. He was taken to Medicity Hospital for treatment. He was discharged after receiving stitches and other treatment and is in stable condition, family sources said.
