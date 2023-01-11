Indian Embassy Organizes Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Indian Embassy Organizes Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Jan. 11, 2023, 9:30 a.m.

Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Central Hindi Department of Tribhuwan University (TU) jointly organized Vishwa Hindi Diwas at the Embassy premises. The event was attended over by Prasanna Srivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy and Dr. Sanjeeta Verma, head of Hindi Department, TU represented the Embassy and the University respectively.

Member of Parliament and President, Hindi Manch Nepal, Mangal Prasad Gupta, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address he opined that Hindi has played an important role in deepening the cultural ties between Nepal and India. He also underlined the global importance of Hindi and its relevance in the international arena.

India's distinguished linguist Dr.VimleshKantiVerma, Nepal's senior Hindi litterateur and scholar Ganga Prasad Akela and Dr. Ram DayalRakesh were Guests of Honour in the program.

Dr.VimleshKantiVerma in his address shared his experience on Hindi research particularly in respect of its history, its connect with other international languages and evolution in the contemporary times.

Deputy Chief of Mission read out the message of Honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for the occasion. He remarked that World Hindi Day reminds us of linguistic heritage and identity of Hindi speakers. He expressed his gratitude to Hindi enthusiasts, scholars and litterateurs of Nepal who have contributed in further strengthening Nepal-India friendship through Hindi.

As a part of the programme, Hindi poetry recitation was organized for various schools of Kathmandu where students recited impactful poetry on the theme ‘Azadi KaAmrit Mahotsav’. TU’s M.A students of the Hindi Department were also felicitated on the occasion.

Music students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu gave a group performance. Dr. Asawar Bapat, Director of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre delivered a talk on Devnagari script and its features which makes it unique. Hindi professors of Tribhuvan University Dr. Shweta Deepti and ManchalaJha highlighted the importance of Hindi in Nepal-India relations in their addresses.

Nepal-India KaviSammelan was also organized in the second session of the program in which distinguished poets recited poetry in Hindi, Urdu and Nepali languages and enthralled the audience.

Vishwa Hindi Diwas has its underpinnings in the first World Hindi Conference that was organized on 10 January 1975 in Nagpur, India.Therefore Vishwa Hindi Diwasis globally celebrated every year on 10 January.

