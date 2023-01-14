Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim

Jan. 14, 2023, 8:03 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From February: Chandra Pasad Dhakal
Jan 14, 2023
Nepal’s Balance Of Payment Makes A Progress
Jan 14, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Chen Submits Credentials To President Bhandari
Jan 13, 2023
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Released From Prison
Jan 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries
Jan 13, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At Few Places IN Gandki, Karnali and Sudu Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thick Fog Is Likely At Many Places Of Terai Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From February: Chandra Pasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2023
Nepal’s Balance Of Payment Makes A Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2023
Researchers Put COVID Cases In China At 900 Million By Agencies Jan 14, 2023
Japanese PM Kishida, US President Biden Confirm Stronger Cooperation By Agencies Jan 14, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Chen Submits Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2023
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Released From Prison By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75