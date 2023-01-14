Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country
There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75