Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Mountainous Region

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of the country tonight.