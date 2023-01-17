Nepal-France Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting Concluded

Jan. 17, 2023, 6:06 p.m.

The third meeting of Nepal-France Bilateral Consultation Mechanism was held in Kathmandu today. A wide range of matters relating to bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting led by the Joint Secretary at the Ministry Ms. Sewa Lamsal on Nepali side and Director for Asia and Oceania at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Bertrand Lortholary on the French side.

Nepali delegation included the officials from Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Forest and Environment as well as Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation while the French delegation included the Ambassador of France in Kathmandu and other officials.

The two sides reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations. They discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade and investment, transfer of technology and tourism for mutual benefit as well as measures for economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. The centuries-old cultural exchange and the ever-increasing people-to-people contacts were also discussed during the meeting.

Nepal France meeting 1.jpg

Nepali side shared about the country’s graduation from the LDC status in 2026 and the preparation of transition strategy and requested for the continuation of support measures provided by France as well as the EU in terms of market access and development cooperation.

The meeting adopted Nepal-France Green Roadmap which emphasizes, among other areas, on the importance of developing renewable energy projects, investing in low-carbon and resilient infrastructure, protecting forests, acting to prevent natural disasters and incorporating climate change adaptation into national, local and sectoral planning documents.

The two sides also discussed possible cooperation in mutually beneficial areas at multilateral level.

