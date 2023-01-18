All Party Meeting Decides To Continue Consensus And Cooperation

An all-party meeting held this evening at the call of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has decided to continue with consensus and cooperation among the political forces in the days ahead.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, the Prime Minister thanked all political parties for giving him the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on January 9.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said the PM expected consensus and cooperation in all political issues that take place in the country. “The leaders of political parties have also agreed on this motion,” Minister Sharma said.

Minister Sharma stated that the PM has respected the vote of confidence given to the government and has shared in the meeting that taking all on board was his responsibility.

During the meeting, the PM sought leaders’ suggestions on how to move ahead in the changed context as the political situation has changed after the formation of the government to the time of getting the vote of confidence.

PM Prachanda also made it clear that the consensus of the ruling alliance would be implemented in regard to the government, and sought ideas and suggestions whether the political parties can forge consensus for the election to the President, Vice-President and the Speaker of the HoR.

Leaders of the Nepali Congress, CPN (UML) Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janamat Party, CPN (Unified Socialist) and other political parties, that gave vote of confidence to the Prachanda-led, government shared their views at the meeting.

Prime Minister Prachanda, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML Chair KP 1Sharma Oli, CPN (US) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, Nepal Samajwadi Party Chair Dr Baburam Bhattarai, Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane and several other leaders from different political parties attended the meeting. (RSS)