All Party Meeting Decides To Continue Consensus And Cooperation

All Party Meeting Decides To Continue Consensus And Cooperation

Jan. 18, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

An all-party meeting held this evening at the call of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has decided to continue with consensus and cooperation among the political forces in the days ahead.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, the Prime Minister thanked all political parties for giving him the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on January 9.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said the PM expected consensus and cooperation in all political issues that take place in the country. “The leaders of political parties have also agreed on this motion,” Minister Sharma said.

Minister Sharma stated that the PM has respected the vote of confidence given to the government and has shared in the meeting that taking all on board was his responsibility.

During the meeting, the PM sought leaders’ suggestions on how to move ahead in the changed context as the political situation has changed after the formation of the government to the time of getting the vote of confidence.

PM Prachanda also made it clear that the consensus of the ruling alliance would be implemented in regard to the government, and sought ideas and suggestions whether the political parties can forge consensus for the election to the President, Vice-President and the Speaker of the HoR.

Leaders of the Nepali Congress, CPN (UML) Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janamat Party, CPN (Unified Socialist) and other political parties, that gave vote of confidence to the Prachanda-led, government shared their views at the meeting.

Prime Minister Prachanda, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML Chair KP 1Sharma Oli, CPN (US) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, Nepal Samajwadi Party Chair Dr Baburam Bhattarai, Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane and several other leaders from different political parties attended the meeting. (RSS)

Agencies

Actor Shah Acquitted By Tanahun Court
Jan 18, 2023
ATR Manufacturer Company’s Experts In Nepal
Jan 18, 2023
Russian Defense Minister Outlines 'Major Changes'
Jan 18, 2023
CAAN Has Taken Technical Tests On All ATR Aircraft
Jan 17, 2023
Coalition Partners Finalizes The Allocation Of Ministries
Jan 17, 2023

More on Politics

Seven Party Taskforce Submits Draft Of Common Program By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
PRACHANDA'S THIRD INNINGS Shaking And Shocking By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Prachanda Sworn In As PM: New Tie-ups In Nepal, Concern In India By Yubaraj Ghimire 3 weeks, 1 day ago
President Administers Oath Of Office To Newly appointed PM Prachanda And 8-Member Cabinet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Pashupati Sumsher Rana Assumes Office Of HoR Speaker As Senior Most Member By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago
PM Deuba Defeated His Rival Gagan Thapa By Huge Margin In PP Elections. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Actor Shah Acquitted By Tanahun Court By Agencies Jan 18, 2023
ATR Manufacturer Company’s Experts In Nepal By Agencies Jan 18, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping Sends Message Of Condolence To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2023
Russian Defense Minister Outlines 'Major Changes' By Agencies Jan 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly And Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2023
Coca-Cola Concludes Saksham Training Program Benefiting Over 1000 women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75