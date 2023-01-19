Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him

Jan. 19, 2023, 9:35 a.m.

Although he disappeared almost 40 years ago and his where about is yet to be revealed, Nepal’s renowned anthropologist Dor Bahadur Bishta is still a highly respected intellectual figure of Nepal.

Politician Keshar Bahadur Bishta, son of Dor Bahadur Bishta, and his family members have been searching for his missing father and scholar Bishta. Nobody finds any traces of his missing person till now.

As Dor Bahadur Bishta’s birthday is celebrated annually organizing scholarly programs, this year's birthday was celebrated with different programs depicting a documentary about him.

Directed by Sachin Ghimire and Gaurav KC, a young film director, a documentary on the life of anthropologist Dor Bahadur Bishta, "Ma Alap Hoon Hoon—Into the Mist" was seen on the occasion of his birthday!

“Many thanks and congratulations to the entire team including the director @sachinshamvab and Gaurav KC for making the documentary with great depth and sensitivity,” Tweets Manushi.

“Anthropologist Dor Bahadur used to say to friends/relatives -"I want to disappear. Today we explore the meaning of her disappearance. We searched for the answer we found after he disappeared. Look at the seat, the floor and the door, thank you!” tweets Movie Lovers.

