National Consensus On Election Of President: PM Prachanda

Jan. 20, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said efforts were on to build a national consensus to elect the new President. PM Prachanda said it while talking to media persons following the House of Representatives meeting on Thursday.

According to him, the ruling parties and himself were for building understanding in the days to come on electing the President.

Although it said that efforts were made for consensus even for the post of Speaker at House of Representatives, there was competition between the ruling parties and main opposition.

Devraj Ghimire of the CPN UML has been elected HoR Speaker on behalf of the ruling alliance.(RSS)

Agencies

