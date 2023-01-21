Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Province 1

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province

Jan. 21, 2023, 7:20 a.m.

With general influence of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

