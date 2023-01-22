Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Bagmati Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Bagmati Province

Jan. 22, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

With general influence of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of Province 1, and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

