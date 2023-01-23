COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries

Jan. 23, 2023, 6:15 p.m.

With 01 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on MMonday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,077.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1342 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 01 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 20 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 2 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,036 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

International Seminar On Knowledge Sharing On Conservation Of Natural And Cultural Heritage
Jan 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair All Over Nepal
Jan 23, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries
Jan 22, 2023
Indian Embassy Organized Run For LiFE At Pashupatinath Temple
Jan 22, 2023
Indian Embassy Organized A Music Concern To Mark The 74th Republic Day
Jan 22, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Cases And 11 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 1 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 01 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 3 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

International Seminar On Knowledge Sharing On Conservation Of Natural And Cultural Heritage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2023
Why Focus On Water Storage? By Dipak Gyawali Jan 23, 2023
Kathmandu Valley Will Likely To Receive Winter Rain From Next Monday By Agencies Jan 23, 2023
Senior Journalist Harihar Birahi Awarded By Agencies Jan 23, 2023
China Celebrates First Lunar New Year After COVID Restrictions Eased By Agencies Jan 23, 2023
10 Killed In California Shooting During Lunar New Year Festival By Agencies Jan 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75