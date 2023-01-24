US Ambassador Meets Home Minister Lamichhane

US Ambassador Meets Home Minister Lamichhane

Jan. 24, 2023, 3:16 p.m.

US Ambassador to Nepal, Dean R. Thompson, today paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Rabi Lamichhane.

During the meeting held at the Home Ministry, the two exchanged views on further strengthening the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation, according to the Secretariat of the Home Minister.

Matters relating to the US support to Nepal’s infrastructure development, increment of people’s access to education and health sectors, mitigation of climate change impact, energy development and technology handover and so on.

The two side were univocal in giving continuity to the US assistance to the above mentioned areas.

US Embassy deputy chief of mission Jason P. Meeks and representatives, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs were also present on the occasion. (RSS)

