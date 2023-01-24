Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs

Jan. 24, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

With impacts of western low pressure, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Provinc.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder is possible at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

