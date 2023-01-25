Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan

Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan

Jan. 25, 2023, 7:24 a.m.

Pakistan's energy ministry has restored power in major cities after an outage on Monday left much of the country without electricity. It was the second major breakdown since October and has raised questions about the cash-strapped government's handling of an ongoing energy crisis.

The energy minister said early Tuesday the outage was the result of a power grid failure. He said electricity would be fully restored across the country within 72 hours.

The government says the outage was mainly a technical issue. But some residents believe it could be related to national energy-saving directives passed earlier this month, which include a mandate for shopping malls to close by 8:30 PM.

The measures are part of the government's efforts to overcome a severe energy shortage. The global surge in oil and gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it difficult for the country to buy sufficient fuel. This problem has been worsened by the government's dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Last Friday, Islamabad announced an agreement with Moscow to bolster cooperation on energy issues. This will include discussions on starting imports of Russian fuel.

Agencies

One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake
Jan 25, 2023
Western Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine
Jan 25, 2023
US Ambassador Meets Home Minister Lamichhane
Jan 24, 2023
DPM Shrestha Holds Discussion With Indian Additional Secretary Of India
Jan 24, 2023
Japan May Decide When To Downgrade COVID-19 This Month
Jan 24, 2023

More on South Asia

Bhutan’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Dwindling By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Bhutan’s Indian Rupees Reserve Shrinks Below Central Bank’s Required Threshold By Agencies 2 months, 4 weeks ago
Bhutan Revised Electricity Tariff, Hike The Tariff To Industrial Consumers By Agencies 4 months, 1 week ago
Flood Kills 1265 People In Pakistan By Agencies 4 months, 3 weeks ago
Pakistan Floods: Death Toll Reaches 1,136 By Agencies 4 months, 4 weeks ago
Banking On Hydropower Entirely Is loss-making: Bhutanese Daily By Agencies 5 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
India-Nepal Startup Connect Program Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
NHRC Inks MoU With UNFPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Western Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75