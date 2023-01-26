Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Madhesh And Bagmati Province

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province partly cloudy in Gandaki Province. and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces
There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75