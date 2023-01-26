Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Madhesh And Bagmati Province

Jan. 26, 2023, 7:37 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province partly cloudy in Gandaki Province. and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

