Western Allies Free Up Leopard 2 Tanks For Use In Ukraine

Allies across Europe were waiting for the go-ahead from German leaders to send their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. On Wednesday, they got it.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media that he welcomed Germany's decision, calling it a "big step." He had been pressing the country to allow him to provide the tanks. However, he was planning to send 14 of them no matter what the Germans decided.

Spanish leaders offered to send theirs and to also provide training and maintenance.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto expressed his country's willingness to join the call. He said he would speak with his counterparts in Germany and elsewhere before deciding on the number of tanks and the required training.

British defense officials released video of the type of tanks they are sending. They have promised 14 of the Challenger 2 model.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that, together with their allies, they are accelerating efforts to secure "a lasting peace."