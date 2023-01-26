Western Allies Free Up Leopard 2 Tanks For Use In Ukraine

Western Allies Free Up Leopard 2 Tanks For Use In Ukraine

Jan. 26, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

Allies across Europe were waiting for the go-ahead from German leaders to send their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. On Wednesday, they got it.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media that he welcomed Germany's decision, calling it a "big step." He had been pressing the country to allow him to provide the tanks. However, he was planning to send 14 of them no matter what the Germans decided.

Spanish leaders offered to send theirs and to also provide training and maintenance.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto expressed his country's willingness to join the call. He said he would speak with his counterparts in Germany and elsewhere before deciding on the number of tanks and the required training.

British defense officials released video of the type of tanks they are sending. They have promised 14 of the Challenger 2 model.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that, together with their allies, they are accelerating efforts to secure "a lasting peace."

Agencies

DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather
Jan 26, 2023
Republic Day 2023: Significance, History, Importance
Jan 26, 2023
China Confirmed Near 7 Million Daily COVID Cases In Late December
Jan 26, 2023
One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake
Jan 25, 2023
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan
Jan 25, 2023

More on International

China Confirmed Near 7 Million Daily COVID Cases In Late December By Agencies 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Western Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Japan May Decide When To Downgrade COVID-19 This Month By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
China Celebrates First Lunar New Year After COVID Restrictions Eased By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
10 Killed In California Shooting During Lunar New Year Festival By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
China's Lunar New Year Holiday Begins By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 7 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2023
DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather By Agencies Jan 26, 2023
NUSACCI Delegation Calls On DPM Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2023
NEPALESE ECONOMY Growth 5 Percent By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2023
Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: Ritual Response By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2023
Republic Day 2023: Significance, History, Importance By Agencies Jan 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75