74th Republic Day Of India Celebrated In Kathmandu

74th Republic Day Of India Celebrated In Kathmandu

Jan. 27, 2023, 7:50 a.m.

The 74th Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu by organizing a special ceremony on Thursday.

Ambassador of India To Nepal Naveen Srivastava unfurled national flag of India to celebrate the 74th Republic Day Of India at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. Following the ceremony, Ambassador Srivastava read out address to the nation from the President of India.

Indai observed republic day.jpg

In her address, President Murmu noted the encouraging progress made by India on the economic front to achieve Gandhiji’s ideal of ‘Sarvodaya’ or the upliftment of all, despite global economic uncertainties.

Ambassador Srivastava also felicitated war widows and next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues of Rs. 46 million and blankets, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of India.

Republic day222.jpg

Reiterating its commitment to helping the retired soldiers, the embassy unveiled the Bhu Puu-2022 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

The ambassador also presented books to various institutions. Meanwhile our Birgunj correspondent adds: Chief Minister of Madhes Province Saroj Kumar Yadav expressed his view that India had played an important role in the development of Nepal.

Speaking at a special ceremony organised on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India at the Consulate General in Birgunj on Thursday, Chief Minister Yadav said that the Indian government had provided important support to the development of Nepal in the fields of education, health, and physical infrastructure.

Nitesh Kumar, consul general of Consul General of India in Birgunj, expressed his hearty congratulations and best wishes to the entire Indian community and friends of India living in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries
Jan 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh And Bagmati Province
Jan 27, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 7 Recoveries
Jan 26, 2023
NUSACCI Delegation Calls On DPM Lingden
Jan 26, 2023
Shree Panchami Or Basant Panchami 2023: Importance And Significance In Hindu Community
Jan 26, 2023

More on News

One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
DPM Shrestha Holds Discussion With Indian Additional Secretary Of India By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Senior Journalist Harihar Birahi Awarded By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
NA Chair Timilsina and Chinese Ambassador Discusses Nepal-China Relations By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
British Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On PM By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Ukrainians Press Western Allies For More Weapons By Agencies Jan 27, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2023
WHO To Decide Whether COVID-19 Remains Global Health Emergency By Agencies Jan 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 7 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2023
DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather By Agencies Jan 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75