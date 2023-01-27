Ukrainians Press Western Allies For More Weapons

Russian leaders had warned of "consequences" after Western nations promised to send advanced tanks to Ukraine. On Thursday morning, they launched another barrage of missiles and drones at civilian targets. At least 11 people were killed.

Ukrainian officials say the Russians fired 55 missiles at targets across the country. They say they were able to shoot most of them down. Still, the strikes damaged more of their energy infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Every Russian missile against our cities, every Iranian drone which terrorists use, are arguments for why more weapons are needed."

Residents of the Black Sea port of Odesa saw the strikes knock out their water supplies. They had to wait in line get enough to drink and cook.

UNESCO had just designated the Odesa's historic center a World Heritage site. The group immediately classified it as "in danger."

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna toured the area with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. She told him the French would follow through on their promises to deliver AMX-10 tanks.

However, the Ukrainians have been asking for another model, the Leclerc. President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he has not ruled those out, but government officials need to consider the maintenance and training that the tanks require.