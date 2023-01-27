Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh And Bagmati Province

Jan. 27, 2023, 7:19 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there will be Province 1, Madesh, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

